Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.17.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $176.27 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 969,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,362,000 after purchasing an additional 420,747 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.