Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.84

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.84 and traded as high as $46.49. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 15,352 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors
About Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.