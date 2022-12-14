Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.84

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.84 and traded as high as $46.49. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 15,352 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

