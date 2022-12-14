Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.16

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.16 and traded as low as C$16.15. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$16.27, with a volume of 59,876 shares.

TCL.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their price target on Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

