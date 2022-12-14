Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Trex stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Trex by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.1% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 369,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after buying an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 10.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $243,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

