Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. Trinity Biotech has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a negative return on equity of 345.70%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Trinity Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.