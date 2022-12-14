UBP Investment Advisors SA Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

