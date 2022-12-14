UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.99. The company had a trading volume of 49,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,787. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

