UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 672 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 148,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,807,836. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87.

