United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UPS opened at $183.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

