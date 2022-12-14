Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $287.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $358,432.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,867.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

