Unizen Price Hits $0.0683 on Major Exchanges (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $196.75 million and $558,179.65 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

