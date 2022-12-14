Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00026815 BTC on major exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $47.77 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

