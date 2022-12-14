UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 183.95% from the stock’s previous close.
UroGen Pharma Price Performance
Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.81.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.