UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 183.95% from the stock’s previous close.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

About UroGen Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth $3,117,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,955,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 136,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 211.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 87,055 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

