Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.15. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 2,102 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $496.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

