Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Short Interest Down 21.3% in November

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 307,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Valmont Industries Stock Performance
Valmont Industries stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $334.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,816. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $353.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.47 and a 200 day moving average of $278.05.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,613,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.
See Also
