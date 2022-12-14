Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Short Interest Down 21.3% in November

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 307,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $334.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,816. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $353.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.47 and a 200 day moving average of $278.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,613,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

