Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,947 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,299,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

