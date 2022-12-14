Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Stairway Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $36,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $69.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

