Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Decreased by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,096,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 454.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.