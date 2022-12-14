Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lowered by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $214.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

