Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $370.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.