Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 24.2% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $369.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.10 and its 200-day moving average is $359.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

