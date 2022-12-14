Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 16.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,458. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

