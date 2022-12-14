Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.06.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

