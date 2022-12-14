Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.07

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 4271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 25.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

