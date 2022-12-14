Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,593.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,593.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,465. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

