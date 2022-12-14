Verasity Market Capitalization Achieves $30.68 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $30.68 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005615 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001100 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012491 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.