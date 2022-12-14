Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $460.91

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 460.91 ($5.65) and traded as high as GBX 493.93 ($6.06). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 473 ($5.80), with a volume of 282,620 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.80) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 461.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 445.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £515.26 million and a PE ratio of 1,493.49.
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
