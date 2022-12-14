Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $460.91

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 460.91 ($5.65) and traded as high as GBX 493.93 ($6.06). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 473 ($5.80), with a volume of 282,620 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.80) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Victoria Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 461.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 445.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £515.26 million and a PE ratio of 1,493.49.

Insider Transactions at Victoria

Victoria Company Profile

In other Victoria news, insider Brian Morgan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £10,875 ($13,341.92). In other Victoria news, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £8,649.60 ($10,611.70). Also, insider Brian Morgan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £10,875 ($13,341.92). Insiders purchased a total of 5,481 shares of company stock worth $2,390,966 in the last quarter.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

