Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Down 6.7%

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 450,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Virgin Orbit Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $765.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter. Virgin Orbit had a negative return on equity of 128.75% and a negative net margin of 546.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Orbit

(Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.