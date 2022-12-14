Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) General Counsel Lara Meisner Sells 600 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $16,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. 555,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

