Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.16

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 98350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Trading Down 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 551,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 138,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,489,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.