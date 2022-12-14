VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Reaches $0.0267 on Exchanges

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $61.42 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02669994 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

