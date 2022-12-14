Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 307.1% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $139,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CBH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 1,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,322. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

