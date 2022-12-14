Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.64) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.3 %
VOD opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
