Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $268.77

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.77 ($3.30) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.19). Volex shares last traded at GBX 266.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 167,304 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1,817.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Volex’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

