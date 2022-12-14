Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the November 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 225,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,274,000. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $6.37.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

(Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.