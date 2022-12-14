Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.20

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00018084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $86.91 million and $9.12 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.24411069 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,344,244.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

