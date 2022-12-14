W. R. Berkley Co. (WRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. W. R. Berkley has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after acquiring an additional 642,455 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 704,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

