Wanchain Price Tops $0.17 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Wanchain has a market cap of $32.34 million and $1.41 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00077322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00054096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022554 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004788 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

