Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.06

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 6700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 6.9% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 200.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 17.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,712,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 252,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

