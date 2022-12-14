Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 31.67%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

(Get Rating)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.