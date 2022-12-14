WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $61.63 million and $1.29 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

