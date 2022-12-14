Weaver Consulting Group Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.