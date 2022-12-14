Weaver Consulting Group Has $285,000 Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after buying an additional 917,207 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,110,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,470,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after acquiring an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IYR opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.