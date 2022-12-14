Weaver Consulting Group Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,631 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

