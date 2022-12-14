Weaver Consulting Group Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 189,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,578,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 35,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 18,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $151.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

