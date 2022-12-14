Wedbush Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.15.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,190,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,692. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $186.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,609.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 204,524 shares valued at $15,562,941. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Datadog by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Datadog by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

