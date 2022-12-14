Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Korn Ferry (KFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY):
- 12/12/2022 – Korn Ferry had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2022 – Korn Ferry had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $65.00.
- 12/9/2022 – Korn Ferry had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $61.00.
- 11/25/2022 – Korn Ferry was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 11/8/2022 – Korn Ferry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/8/2022 – Korn Ferry had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Korn Ferry Price Performance
KFY stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $78.49.
Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
