Wells Fargo & Company Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $108.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.