Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $111.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

