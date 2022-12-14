Wells Fargo & Company Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $105.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

